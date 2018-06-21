Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY..JUNE 22, 2018

Still in the spin of a little low pressure working west to east over the bi-state region…a mix of clouds and sun with scattered rain and some storms…anytime on Friday…cooler…in the 70’s…this will be the coolest day since May 18th!! Any showers should be gone for Friday evening with clearing skies and Saturday looking okay…partly sunny…85 degrees… a few spotty storms Saturday night…looking limited….okay on Sunday…mid to upper 80’s.