Habitat for Humanity gets $100,000 donation from Anheuser Busch

ST. LOUIS, MO — Workers at Anheuser Busch took time Thursday to work with Habitat for Humanity by building frames for houses.

Around 75 workers put together the frames for five homes in the parking lot of the brewery. The frames will eventually be moved to their final locations in south St. Louis.

The brewery also presented Habitat for Humanity with a donation of $100,000.