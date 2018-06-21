Make Music Day is June 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. Louis - June 21 is the start of summer, and it's also "Make Music Day." More than 800 cities participate every year in Make Music Day including the St. Louis Metro. The founding directors of Make Music Inc, Nika Leoni and Kathy Favazza, were at FOX 2 to discuss the festivities that take place on "Make Music Day".

People can make pianos on the streets of St. Louis for the time of the festival and permanently at the National Blues Museum and Coffee Cartel. Due to it being the official color of Make Music Day, people are being encouraged to wear orange.