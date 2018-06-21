× Man sentenced to 8-years after victim dies in MetroLink robbery

ST. LOUIS, MO — The person accused of killing a man at a downtown MetroLink stop will go to prison for eight years. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Warren Whitehead agreed to plead guilty to one count of second degree robbery in exchange for the sentence.

In March of 2017 police say Whitehead and another man tried to rob a 29-year-old man and his 51-year-old father on a MetroLink train. During the attack a gun went off kitting Mac Payne who was outside the train on the platform, killing him.

In exchange for the plea deal prosecutors dropped charges of felony murder, attempted robbery, and armed criminal action.