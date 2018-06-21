Many attend ‘Walls of Honor’ event for vet’s Wildwood smart home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO — A special day for a University City native who was critically injured in Afghanistan and is receiving a smart home from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Many people came out for what`s called the "Walls of Honor" event at the specially adapted Wildwood home that is being built for retired Army Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his wife Carrie. At the event, people signed messages on the home`s framing.

Sergeant Strickland suffered a traumatic brain injury and had both of his legs amputated above the knee after the vehicle he was in was hit by a large explosive in Afghanistan. The blast killed two others in the vehicle.

The home has wider openings for Legrand and he will be able to control many of the functions from an iPad.

The home is expected to be done around Veterans Day. The Gary Sinise Foundation builds specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders nationwide.