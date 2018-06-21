Military families overwhelmed with emotion after receiving new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, IL — Two brave military members received brand new homes Thursday. They are a reward for their service.

This is a brand new smart home for retired Army Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his wife Carrie. The Gary Sinese Foundation is building this specially adapted home in Wildwood. The home will be ready by Thanksgiving.

A welcome home ceremony brought a flood of tears as the Poggi family got to see their new home in Mascoutah Illinois for the first time. US Marine Lance Corporal James Poggi and his family are receiving this custom-built, mortgage free, home thanks to Operation Finally Home. The family now goes from a small hotel room to this room home created just for them and their four children.