Missing St. Louis woman considered endangered; reportedly made suicidal statement

ST. LOUIS- An endangered person advisory has been issued for 59-year-old Diane Catalano of St.Louis, MO. Police say Catalano Wednesday, June 20 at 8621 Gravois Rd around 4p.m.

Catalano is a white female, stands 5’ 1” tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She made a suicidal comment to a family member, before leaving the house. When the family member returned to the residence, Catalano was not at home and has not been heard from since. She was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Diane drives a creme, 1999 Mercury Villager, with Missouri license plates SL9S6T.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.