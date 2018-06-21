NASCAR-Camping World Truck Series this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A lucky fan Mike Mohrman from Overland, MO entered a contest to win a VIP package with NASCAR truck series driver Jordan Anderson.

Anderson joined FOX 2 in The Morning Thursday to share the good news. The winner received Infield access, meet & greet, truck tour, a tour of the garage area and team transporter, attend the pre-race driver`s meeting, and a NASCAR truck ride for winner and three guests.

Jordan has five top-20 finishes and hopes to carry that momentum this weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park for the NASCAR-Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, June 23.

Anderson drives the #3 truck in the Bommarito Automotive Group Chevy Silverado.