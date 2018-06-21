Prep Football Star Kyren Williams Chooses Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the top high school football players in the area will play his college football at one of the most prestigious programs in the country. Vianney running back Kyren Williams made his college football choice known on Thursday. Williams will play at Notre Dame starting in 2019. The senior to be at Vianney scored 35 touchdowns last season for the Golden Griffins and 63 the past two years. Williams is hoping to cap his high school career with another state championship at Vianney and then head to South Bend, Indiana and the Irish.