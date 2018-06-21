× RECIPE: Sloppy Joe Po’Boy

ST. LOUIS- Enjoy the World Cup Series and grab a Sloppy Joe Po’Boy from1764 Public House.

RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped poblano pepper

2 minced garlic clove

2 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 cup ketchup

salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the ground beef, onion, and green pepper.

Cook until beef is browned, and drain off excess grease.

Stir in the remaining ingredients.

Simmer for 30 minutes on low.

Serve on on a hoagie bun and top with coleslaw.

World Cup Watch Parties

1764 Public House

(314) 405-8221