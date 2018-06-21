Sex offender steals deputy car, now in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - A man is in custody after officials say he stole a Jefferson County deputy’s patrol car while in custody.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak, a deputy stopped at a gas station in the 800 block of Collins Road in Festus around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night (June 20). The deputy saw Timothy Hopkins, 42, acting suspiciously and made contact with him.

The deputy discovered Hopkins was wanted in St. Charles County on a felony warrant and took Hopkins into custody.

According to court records, Hopkins was charged in 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender in St. Charles County. A warrant was issued in May 2018 when Hopkins failed to appear on that charge.

Records show Hopkins was convicted in 1994 of sodomizing a 15-year-old boy the previous year. Hopkins was 18-years-old at the time.

Marshak said after Hopkins was taken into custody by the deputy, Hopkins' girlfriend arrived at the gas station to pay for the gas he pumped and to pick up his vehicle while he was in custody. While the deputy was making arrangements with the girlfriend, Hopkins climbed into the driver’s seat of the patrol car and took off.

A sheriff’s spokesman told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department patrol cars do not have cages in the back, and those under arrest ride in the front.

Hopkins was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Thursday (June 21) in Washington County and the patrol car was also recovered.

In addition to the felony warrant, there was also an active misdemeanor warrant out for Hopkins for failing to appear this month on a stealing charge from February 2018.

No word yet on the new charges he could be facing.