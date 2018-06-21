St. Louis area celebrates ‘Make Music Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — More than 800 cities are participating in, "Make Music Day." There's at least 80 U.S. cities and St. Louis is one of those. Today you can find free performances, group musical projects, lessons, and tunes to take your cares away.

From the Delmar Loop to the Central West End or the National Blues Museum in downtown there is music everywhere today.

Check out Grand Center, downtown Ferguson, South City, St. Charles and more, to hear what this region has in store.

Visit www.makemusicstl.org to find a list of bands or singer-songwriters around town today. Or look for pianos like this placed around St. Louis for you to play. You can sit down and make a song, or listen to someone else all day long.