St. Louis shelters accept more dogs from outside the city

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Humane Society is bringing more dogs to its St. Louis shelters from around Missouri and other states.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Shelter Pet Transfer Program welcomes adoptable pets, mostly dogs, from other places with overcrowded shelters or not many spay and neuter programs.

Nearly 25 new dogs from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, arrived this week at Human Society of Missouri shelters in the St. Louis area.

Missouri Humane Society President Kathy Warnick says St. Louis shelters don’t have enough local dogs to satisfy demand partly because of the group’s work to promote spaying and neutering. The group has seen a dramatic reduction of its local animal intake recently.

Warnick says about 7,000 dogs from outside St. Louis have found homes in the city.