× Federal charges filed against suspect in Central West End robberies

ST. LOUIS – A 33-year-old man from St. Louis was charged in a federal criminal complaint regarding several robberies in the Central West End.

Brandon Mardell Woods was charged on Thursday, June 21 with one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery, threats or violence and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Woods was wanted for several armed robberies in and around the Central West End. Police believe he was targeting women.

Police arrested Woods on Wednesday near the 5100 block of Natural Bridge. Officers had to deploy a stun gun to take him into custody. At the time of his arrest, He had a firearm and over 30 rounds of ammunition.

The United States attorney requested Woods remain detained pending trial. This case is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Roy is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.