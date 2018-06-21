Suspect in custody after stealing large amount of opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - One suspect is under arrest after an overnight break-in at a Walgreens where the suspect tried to steal prescription pain pills.

The break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Telegraph and Jefferson Barracks Road.

According to police, the male suspect broke into the Walgreens through a delivery area in the back of the business. He then made his way to the pharmacy where he stole a large number of pills.

Police were able to catch the suspect red-handed right outside of the store where they confiscated several dozen bottles of oxycontin and morphine worth some $230,000.

This comes after a Walgreens and CVS across located directly across from each other in Alton were robbed early this week.

Police say in one of those robberies the suspects made off with some $30,000 worth of opioids.

There is no word whether all of these cases could be connected.