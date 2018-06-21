Thieves target purses in carts at west St. Louis County shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO — Thieves are caught targeting unattentive shoppers at a popular west St. Louis County shopping plaza and then making off with their wallets. Manchester police say the two suspects have stolen four female shopper's wallets out of their purses while they sat in their cart.

Police say their scheme is simple. Once a female shopper`s attention is turned away from her purse, the male suspect reaches inside, takes the wallet and walks away. Each time, authorities say the female suspects ditches the cart and the duo makes a run for it.

Without wasting any time, investigators say the duo makes a b-line to Best Buy, located directly in front of the Walmart.

This is where the two allegedly uses the victim`s credit cards before they are reported stolen.

Manchester police are hoping the couple can be identified before they try to snatch another wallet and swipe another card that doesn`t belong to them. If you recognized one or both of those suspects, you are encouraged to contact authorities.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.