BELTON, Mo. (AP) – A 26-year-old western Missouri woman who had been missing since Sunday has been found dead.

Police in Belton found the body of Jessica Parsons Wednesday near railroad tracks. Authorities say she left home to go for a walk on Sunday. She sent a text message to a relative about 5:15 p.m. that day but had not been seen or heard from since then.

Police have not disclosed a cause of death and say the investigation continues.