ST.LOUIS- A tech goof may have accidentally leaked the date of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon's U-K site reportedly released an image showing this year's Prime Day to be Monday, July 16.

The event usually lasts about a day and offers thousands of discounts for prime members.

In the past, it also offered a discounted price for prime membership.

The retailer did not say whether the leaked date is the official day of the event.