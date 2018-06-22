Ballwin woman says bear is visiting her backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - A bear is spotted again in west St. Louis County. Not far from where it was originally caught on camera.

A woman now says the bear was in her backyard.

Lisa Marie Pini said there is no shortage of wildlife in her backyard, but she never expected to see a black bear. She said after the story came out of a bear walking through Oak Run Lane Sunday night her neighbors told her they had seen that bear in her yard an hour prior. Her neighbor said she didn’t know what it was at the time but after seeing the video of the bear just three streets away she was sure it was the bear in Lisa’s yard.

Then Wednesday night Lisa’s dog was acting unusual, barking like crazy at the back door. She said she looked out and saw a huge figure moving around in the brush in her backyard. The next morning she went to the area where she saw the animal and all of the brush there had been flattened. An entire bell of bird seed went missing from her neighbor’s yard that night.

Lisa called the Ballwin police department who instructed her to call the Missouri Department of Conservation. They took a report and she is waiting to hear back from them. She believes that the native Missouri brush is drawing the bear into her yard. Neighbors in the area believe the bear is still in the Ballwin area.