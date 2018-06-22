Board of Alderman introduce resolution against border separations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis City leaders are introducing a Board of Alderman resolution Friday, condemning the controversial practice of separating immigrant families from their children at the border.

St. Louis City Aldermen and Alderwomen will gather on the second floor of City Hall before the full board meets to rally in support of the resolution Friday afternoon.

Authorities say so far some 2300 children have been separated recently from their parents at the border.

The group supporting this resolution including Alderwoman Annie Rice and other elected officials calls the practice of separating families cruel and inhumane.

The resolution cites St. Louis` status as an official welcoming city for immigrants. It also pledges support for immigrants and refugees and their children who have helped to build St. Louis.

The resolution on the family separation issue is up for a first reading Friday in the Board of Alderman, it has some 15 aldermanic members already officially signed on to support it.