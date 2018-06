Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery created a special cone to celebrate Pride Month. These rainbow colored cones are available June 22.

For each customer that buys a cone, 1$ will be donated to the St. Louis Effort for Aids. They are available in both shops. They also deliver using Grubhub.

To order from the store on 1637 S 18th st, St. Louis, Mo, go to www.grubhub.com. To order from the store on 730 de mun ave, Clayton, Mo, go to www.grubhub.com.