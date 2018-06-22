Crash closes northbound I-55 near Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS, MO — A serious accident has closed northbound I-55 near Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation sent more information about the crash in this tweet, “Madison County: All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are blocked near the Illinois 143 interchange, near Edwardsville. Traffic should get off at 55/70 split, exit 20A (270 West or 70 East), and take either Illinois 159 or Illinois 4.”

IDOT District 8 says that, “A secondary crash has occurred on NB I-55 at IL 143. Traffic is being diverted up the exit ramp and back down the entrance ramp. Please avoid the area while ISP works the crash scene. NB I-55 traffic is now being diverted at I-70. ”

