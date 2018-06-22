Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND..JUNE 23-24, 2018

The spin of a little low pressure working west to east and out of the bi-state region for the weekend…a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday… the core sun will be during the afternoon…a little gloomy to start…81 for the high…below average again…we will take it. Maybe a few spot storms Saturday night…mainly south and Sunday looking okay…partly sunny…warmer…88 for the high…I can’t rule out a few hard to find spot storms.