Downtown prepares for Pride in wake of last weekend’s tragedy

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thousands of people will be coming downtown to take part in Pridefest this weekend. That has some worried after two women were carjacked in the middle of the day last Saturday near Kiener Plaza. A witness was run over in the process and died overnight.

Organizers have been preparing for this annual event for months. Streets are already blocked off and festival setup is underway. They say last year around 300,000 people came out for this event.

Saturday will be a big day for performances and the parade will take place Sunday. There will also be dozens of vendors and a 5K for the event is on Sunday morning in Tower Grove Park.