Four cups of coffee a day improves your heart health

ST. LOUIS- For years, scientists have traced a link between coffee drinking and heart health, but they weren't sure exactly why coffee was associated with so many health benefits.

Over recent years, researchers have concluded that caffeine protects against diabetes, heart failure, and stroke. A group of German researchers thinks it has found a possible answer, and it has to do with how the cells in our blood vessels react to caffeine.

The researchers think the caffeine level required for optimal heart health is about four cups of coffee a day.