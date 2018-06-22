Jackson County inmate says he was hurt, mistakenly released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A rape suspect says he was burned with scalding water at a jail in Kansas City, Missouri, and later mistakenly released.

Shawn Schneider discussed his concerns about the Jackson County jail in an interview with WDAF-TV . He says he plans to file a lawsuit over his injuries.

Schneider is awaiting trial on a rape charge. He told the TV station that in March, another inmate poured scalding water on the back of his neck in a recreation area of the jail. Schneider says he was hospitalized for weeks with second-degree burns.

WDAF reports that Schneider was mistakenly released Tuesday, but returned to jail on his own a day later.

Jackson County Corrections Department director Diana Turner says in a statement that the jail will review policies and procedures.