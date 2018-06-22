× Lincoln County Sheriff apologizes for jail protest comment

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Lincoln County Sheriff apologized for a comment he made on Facebook earlier this week. On Wednesday Sheriff John Cottle announced he would be selling snow cones outside the Lincoln County jail next weekend.

When groups planned to protest outside the jail over the incarceration of undocumented immigrants Cottle posted, “Sheriff Cottle issues a challenge to the potential protestors: Prove you are here to peacefully protest and put your money where your mouth is by supporting children by purchasing snow cones with a donation.”

Cottle apologized Friday saying, “It totally was not my intent to alienate anyone or cause division.” He went on to say, “My handing out snow cones was a genuine attempt to foster a positive atmosphere and common ground with those who arrive to express their 1st Amendment rights.”