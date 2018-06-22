× Man charged in deaths of 2 Kansas deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A suspect is charged in the deaths of two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot in the line of duty.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office on Friday announced that charges have been filed against 30-year-old Antoine Fielder in the deaths of deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

A news release does not specify the charges but says details will be released at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m.

A joint funeral service was held Thursday for the deputies. They were killed on June 15 when they were apparently overpowered by an inmate in a gated area behind the courthouse, possibly with one of their own guns.

Fielder was shot but survived.