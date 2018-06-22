× Man pleads guilty to DWI in 2017 that killed friend

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man admits that he was drunk when he crashed into a utility pole in 2017 killing a passenger in his car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cameron Glaenzer, 20, pleaded guilty today to two counts of DWI.

Glaenzer admits to speeding with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.167 percent, which is twice the legal limit. He slammed into a utility pole along Midland Boulevard near Chamberlain Avenue.

Francisco Rosales, 19, was killed and another passenger was injured. Authorities say they were all friends.