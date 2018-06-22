NASCAR and ARCA races this weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL — It is excitement you can hear, see and feel as these drivers make their way around the track at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison Illinois. ARCA racing series drivers are getting their final practice laps in before the big race Friday night.

The amount of rain that came by earlier Friday is one of the top concerns for all drivers. They are itching to get a feel for the newly paved track. Some older drivers are concerned the track could be a different feel from the past, while new drivers say they have nothing to worry about.

NASCAR drivers will be racing Saturday.