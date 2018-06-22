× Owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus Mike Arnold, passes away

ST. LOUIS- Mike Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, passed away from his injuries, his family said.

Friday morning, Arnold’s family posted a Facebook post announcing his death. Their full statements read:

Our family is very heavy hearted today. We have lost one of the very best people in our little world. Everyone has known of the circumstances of Mike Arnold’s battle these past few days, after being struck by a truck Saturday. He fought hard but I’m so sad to say that his body couldn’t fight any longer and he lost the battle yesterday evening.

Our family is heartbroken. We’ve lost a wonderful loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, & friend to so many. We’ve lost the most important part of what made our big giant family complete.

We want to honor his memory at this time by remembering the happy times and the wonderful person that he was. Please honor the family’s wishes at this time and keep the positive thoughts and vibes going.

Thanks for all your love and support, everyone.