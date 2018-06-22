× Police cite self-defense in death of man in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) _ Police in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant say a woman who fatally shot a man inside her home was acting in self-defense.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police will not seek criminal charges against the woman in the death of 34-year-old Randall Gaston. The couple were engaged and living together.

Police were called to the home Tuesday in the midst of a domestic dispute. The woman let police inside. They found Gaston with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.