ST. LOUIS, MO — You can see one of the most important documents in our country's history right in your backyard, or at least on the campus of Washington University.

Patrick Clark shows us a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence settling into its new home, and where you can see it in person.

Regular viewing hours for the Declaration of Independence exhibit at the John M. Olin Library are Monday-Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m