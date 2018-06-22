Residents debate controversial University City redevelopment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A controversial redevelopment in University City had people on both sides of the issue pleading their cases to the commission considering tax breaks for the project Friday night.

Concerned residents and community members have been sharing their concerns with the board for nearly three hours.

The commission is considering a $70 million tax break for a project that would bring new retail, office space and a hotel to Olive Boulevard, just east of I-170.

Residents and businesses in the area say the redevelopment may force them to relocate. Those for the deal say it could pump much-needed tax dollars into the community.

The board has continued the issue until next month so those backing the plan can meet with community stakeholders.