Teen charged for stealing luxury cars from Missouri and Kansas dealers

In the early morning hours of March 4th thieves broke a window at the dealership and stole dozens of car keys. They made off with three vehicles: a 2018 Maserati, a 2018 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Dodge Ram truck totaling up to about $200,000 plus key fobs worth tens of thousands of dollars.

More than 100 stolen sets of keys were found in a stolen van the suspects left behind. St. Peters police working with Kansas City police tracked down 18-year-old Travon Dixon at his grandmother's home. That is where they found four Maserati fobs and recovered the three cars stolen from Napleton.

Investigators believe Dixon was one of several teenagers and minors working in a large burglary ring that stole luxury cars from St. Peters, Kansas City and Joplin in Missouri and in Ottawa, Kansas.