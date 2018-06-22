The Fiesta in Florissant expected to attract big crowds this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo.- The Annual Fiesta in Florissant is expected to attract big crowds this weekend.

The Hispanic festival kicks off at 10a.m. Saturday, June 23 and runs through Sunday night near the corner of Lindbergh and Washington Street.

The two-day celebration will feature a lot of Hispanic-themed entertainment: live latino bands, folk dancers, and a variety of foods and beverages from Latin and South America, a fashion show, and a car display.

There will also be arts and crafts and a kids corner.

Admission is free.