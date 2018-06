Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 is the proud sponsor of the St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS. Last year, the walk raised $400,000.

ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's Disease. It robs people of their ability to walk, move, talk, swallow and even breathe.

The walk is Saturday morning. It steps off at the upper Muny parking lot at 10am, registration is at 8:30am.

Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, June 23

Registration 8:30am

Walk 10am

Upper Muny Parking Lot