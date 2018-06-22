Walk to End ALS in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Last year, The Walk To Defeat ALS in Forest Park had 4,000 walkers and raised $ 400,000. ALS often called Lou Gehrig's disease which robs people of their ability to walk, move, talk, swallow and even breathe. 90% t of the time, it strikes randomly, but some are genetic.

Clair and Don Bratcher, who have lost several family members to ALS and have been volunteering at the ALS Association for 15-years joined FOX 2 in The Morning Friday to discuss the effects of ALS on their family.

Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, June 23

Registration 8:30am

Walk 10am

Upper Muny Parking Lot