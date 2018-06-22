Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekend on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24, 2018

St. Louis PrideFest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24 Venue: Soldier’s Memorial Park, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 11:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free ($5 donation encouraged)

A weekend of fun, food, and diversity in downtoen St. Louis. The parade will take place on Sunday at noon and runs down Market Street.

https://www.pridefe.st/

Tower Grove Pride

Date: Saturday, June 23 Venue: Tower Grove Park, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

Tower Grove Pride is a festival dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and the neighborhoods that we call home.

https://www.facebook.com/TowerGrovePride/

Chesterfield Wine and Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 23 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheatre, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 3:00pm – 10:30pm Tickets: $5.00

Enjoy a lineup that showcases the best in contemporary, straight-ahead, and fusion jazz. Bring your lawn chairs and picnics.

https://www.chesterfieldjazzfestival.com/

Atomic Blues Festival

Date: Sunday, June 24 Venue: Broadway Oyster Bar, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm Admission: $12.00

Performances by: STLBS Youth Band, Kingdom Brothers Duo, Eastsiders Review Band, Brother Jefferson Band, Torry Casey and the Southside Hustle

http://www.stlouisbluessociety.org/events

Fiesta In Florissant

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23 - June 24, 2018 Venue: Knights of Columbus Park, Florissant, MO

Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-9:00pm Admission: Free

This celebration features non-stop entertainment with live Latino Bands and Folkloric dancers from various countries. There will also be a wide variety of foods and beverages from Latin & South America available for purchase. Other attractions include folk arts and crafts, Los Niños Kids Corner, an exotic petting zoo with pony rides, and more.

https://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/event

Bridge Birthday Bash

Date: Sunday, June 24 Venue: Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO

Time: 7:30am-4:00pm Registration: $11.00

Come celebrate the birthday of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge with a scenic ride and the Birthday Bash, where you’ll enjoy birthday cake, live music, beer, and food for purchase. The routes are flat, family friendly and feature some of the region’s very best trails.

https://trailnet.org/calendar/2018-bridge-birthday-ride/

Loop Arts Fest - Chalk The Loop

Date: Saturday, June 23 Venue: Delmar Loop, University City, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Entry fee: $10 adults, $8 ages 13-18, $6 kids(12 and under)

Professional artists and beginners alike are welcome to chalk up a masterpiece of their own design in Ackert Walkway next to Chuck Berry Plaza. Prizes will be awarded. Young artists, children ages 12 and under, can register for the Chalkland Kids Zone to experience a world of sidewalk chalking, face painting and crafting. There will be a Farmers Market from 10:00am-1:00pm.

https://visittheloop.com/artsfest/

Creve Coeur Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24 Venue: De Smet Jesuit High School, Creve Coeur, MO

Saturday: Noon to 11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy carnival rides , good food, live entertainment, and more. The parade is Sunday at 1:00pm and will travel south from Old Ballas on N. New Ballas Rd. and will terminate just before Ladue Rd, traveling south in the northbound lane.

http://www.crevecoeurdays.com/

The Muny: The Wiz

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats – $100.00

Based on L. Frank Baum’s nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is considered a feel-good favorite sparkling with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel and infectious rock rhythms.

https://muny.org/the-wiz/

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Florence Freedom

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

St. Louis Surge Basketball Game

Date: Saturday, June 23 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $10.00, Children 5 & Under are free

vs. Atlanta Monarchs

The Surge are 3-peat Regional Champions and 2-time National Champions.

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/current-2/

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance

Date: Sunday, June 24 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, Illinois

Time: Arrive by 5:20am Admission: Free

Observe the summer solstice sunrise and learn of the discovery, form and function of an ancient post circle called Woodhenge that was used as a solar calendar by the Cahokians.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

Don’t miss:

Shakespeare in the Park – Romeo and Juliet – Last Weekend

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

Opera Theatre St. Louis – Last Weekend

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage

http://mohistory.org/exhibits/muny-memories/