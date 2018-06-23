× County Police investigating accidental death of St. Louis City Police Office

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the accidental death of an off-duty St. Louis City Police Officer.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of accidental injury.

Up on arrival, officers locate Officer Alexander Klein, 27, deceased on a backyard patio.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was an accident. Police tell FOX 2 that they will know more once an autopsy is performed.

Officer Klein joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in August of 2012 as a police dispatcher. In 2013 he entered the St. Louis Police Academy, graduating in January of 2014 as a commissioned St. Louis Police officer. Since joining the force he has been assigned to the Fourth District as a patrolman, and last serving on the Mobile Reserve Unit.

He is survived by his mother, father, stepfather, and 3 brothers.

An investigation in ongoing.