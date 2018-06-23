× Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer’s with wife’s help

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping him remember the details of his seven seasons with the team after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Columbia Missourian reports 77-year-old Warren Powers learned of his diagnosis five years ago. Powers still remembers the 93 games and five bowl appearances as the Tigers’ head coach, earning a spot in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Linda Powers has adapted alongside her husband as the disease has worsened. Issues that were once easily solvable have progressed, so she leaves Post-it notes around the house for him. Powers says she’s lucky because he can do most things for himself “with guidance.”

She says joining a support group was the most helpful step. She has also become an avid fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.