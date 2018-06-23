× Illinois finalizes its plans to prevent another Russian hack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is set to receive $13.9 million in federal funds after Russian hackers breached the state’s voter registration systems ahead of the 2016 election.

The money is part of a national effort to secure elections especially as the Department of Homeland Security warns the Russians could try again. Illinois plans to use the money to enhance its cybersecurity practices and to train local election officials. The state’s newly created Cyber Navigator program will assess local officials’ readiness for another attack.

Elections officials had initially hoped to use the funds to replace decades-old voting machines. But state and federal requirements say the money must be used primarily on preventing a repeat of 2016.

The State Board of Elections remains hopeful Congress will appropriate more funding for voting machines down the line.