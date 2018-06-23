Police investigating stabbing and fight at the Galleria Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating two incidents at the St. Louis Galleria Mall Saturday. One incident involved a large fight and the other a stabbing.

The fight broke out just before 4 p.m. inside the mall. Officers for surrounding police departments were dispatched to aid Richmond Heights Officers to quell a large fight between 15-20 people. A witness told FOX 2 that they heard glass breaking, while another witness said a group come out of the bathroom and went up an escalator where the fight started. She said mall security tried to intervene, but had to call police officers for back-up.

The second incident involved a person stabbed in the leg in the mall around 11:25 a.m. They say the stabbing victim was shopping at the Foot Action store. He got involved in an argument with another customer. The argument turned physical and the suspect stabbed the victim in the leg.

Richmond Heights Police say that the suspect and two companions fled the scene. A witness tells FOX 2 that they heard shots fired from the mall parking lot. FOX 2 crews on the scene saw several bullet markers on the ground in the parking lot, indicating where bullet shells were found. The stabbing victim was spotted being treated for his injuries outside the mall by EMS workers.

It is not clear if the suspect or the companions are in police custody. The stabbing victim has been taken to the hospital for additional treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Police say they are reviewing available video and interviewing witnesses.