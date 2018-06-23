Union members rally against Proposition A in midtown Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Workers are planning to rally in St. Louis Saturday morning to defeat Proposition A. Voters will decide the future of 'The Right to Work' law in the August primary.

The rally will take place at the Laborers’ Local 42 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with AFL-CIO President, Richard Trumka.

Union members and politicians rallied earlier this year, in March, at the state capitol in Jefferson City.

Republicans voted to put the issue on the August ballot, moving it from the November election. The move will likely mean fewer voters decide the issue.

If approved, Proposition A would mandate that no one would be required to join a labor union or pay dues to labor unions in order to get a job.

People rallying against Proposition A say it drives down wages and weakens workers’ ability to speak up together for respect, fair pay and safety on the job. They say states that have passed 'right to work' have a lower quality of life, higher poverty, less access to health care and poorer education for children.

People in favor of right to work say it empowers the individual worker and creates jobs, grows wages and attracts business to the state. Organizers claim union bosses are forging a smear campaign against right to work.

In addition to the rally in midtown Saturday morning, members plan to canvass in local neighborhoods.