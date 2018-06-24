Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - The whole community is invited to come out to the 8th Annual LoneRiders Charity Raffle Run on Saturday June 30, at Shamrock’s Pub & Grill in St. Peters.

The LoneRiders are a Motorcycle group with members all over the St. Louis and Illinois area. They ride together in the St. Louis area and often schedule rides throughout the region and the United States. Their group motto is “Ridin' for Charity, Ridin' for Fun”.

Each year, LoneRiders put on a charity event to raise money for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the Ronald Mc Donald House Charities of St. Louis. This year marks the 8th Annual LoneRider Charity Raffle Run and their goal is to raise $20,000.

This is a charity event for ALL vehicles (bikes, trikes, cars & trucks) – not just motorcycles.

The Raffle Run route costs $20 to participate and is roughly 90 miles, mostly through backroads and stops at 4 additional locations:

Dog Prairie – St. Paul

Harry J’s Steakhouse – Moscow Mills

Hot Shots – Wentzville

FireSide – New Melle

Then, everyone will return to the host location, Shamrock’s, in St. Peters.

Registration is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.

Find LoneRiders on Facebook @LoneRidersRaffleRun.