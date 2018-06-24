Budweiser’s Backyard event and The Big Sizzle on June 30th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Budweiser’s Backyard and The Big Sizzle at the Budweiser Brewery Experience is on Saturday, June 30.

Travis Moore, Senior Brewmaster, joins us to talk about the activities and happenings at the event on June 30, including The Big Sizzle, the Budweiser Clydesdales full hitch parade, live music from Kassi Ashton and Clare Dunn, beer education, and tasting opportunities.

Budweiser’s Backyard – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Big Sizzle –from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the World Record Breaking attempt starting at 12 p.m.

Guests will need to RSVP for a brewery tour.

For more information, visit www.BudweiserTours.com.