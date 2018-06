Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - MADAGASCAR, the Emerson Family Theatre Series production playing at STAGES St. Louis now through July 1 at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood, MO. This rockin’ onstage safari is fun for the whole family.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased through the STAGES Box Office at StagesStLouis.org or 314-821-2407.