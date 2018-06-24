PrideFest Parade in downtown St. Louis Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The PrideFest Parade is taking place Sunday in downtown St. Louis. Organizers of PrideFest are expecting about 300,000 people to attend the event.

The festival started on Saturday, June 23, and picks up again on Sunday at 11 a.m. The festival is taking place at Soldiers’ Memorial.

The parade will start at 12 p.m. and run from 8th Street to 18th Street.

The theme of this year’s PrideFest is ‘Remember, Rise, Respect’ which reflects the history of the gay rights movement and the importance of respecting others within and outside of the community

PrideFest is free, but they are collecting $5 for donations.

For more information, visit: https://www.pridefe.st/?gclid=CjwKCAjwgr3ZBRAAEiwAGVssnbIYF68WOC5B-hNXG3SUoQVSEO6j2UAl2-cvqw8_HgfoZuNKWQpZ-xoCKHwQAvD_BwE