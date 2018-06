× Six Flags Typhoon Twister closed after incident

EUREKA, MO – The “typhoon twister” ride at Six Flags St. Louis has been shut down. According to a park spokesperson, someone fell out of a raft while on the ride Saturday. The park goer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The ride will remain closed till Six Flags figures out what caused the accident.

No word on when the ride will reopen.