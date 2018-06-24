St. Louisans gather in Forest Park to support brain cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Over 1,000 started their Sunday in Forest Park raising money for brain cancer research.

Defeating brain cancer step by step is the goal of the Head for the Cure Run. The foundation was started by Matt Anthony 15 years ago in Kansas City after he lost his brother to brain cancer.

Since 2003 the run has gone nationwide and Head for the Cure has raised about $12 million for brain cancer research. Anthony said brain cancer research has come a long way but it still has a long way to go.